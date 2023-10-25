Can Hunger Food Drive a success

The annual Can Hunger Food Drive among Alexander County elementary schools was held earlier this month, and donations came pouring in — 34,277 cans in all. These donations go to support the five food pantries in Alexander County.

Hiddenite Elementary won the friendly competition again as the Top School in the County, having 12,634 cans collected. Sugar Loaf had 8,428 cans; Ellendale, 4,133; Stony Point, 3,650; Taylorsville, 2,796; Bethlehem, 2,178; and Wittenburg, 458.

The Top Class in Alexander County is Annie Cothren’s second grade at Sugar Loaf School, with 1,716 items. All schools had a top class, which was rewarded with a pizza party from the pantry which received their canned items.

“With food prices being higher than ever, we are grateful to all who helped promote and participate in this crucial drive — principals, teachers, parents, and students,” said Christian Crisis Center Director Debra Hollingsworth.

Millersville Christian Academy joined in the week before our annual drive and brought well over 1,000 food items. Alexander Early College seniors joined the cause and unloaded a trailer full of food, then sorted and stocked cans for the Crisis Center.