ESTATE SALE By Editor | October 25, 2023 | 0 ************ BIG ESTATE SALE – Location: 3630 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville (across from St. John’s Lutheran Church). Thur., Nov. 2 – 12 – 5 p.m., Fri, Nov. 3 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sat., Nov. 4 – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Additional items added each day. Posted in Classifieds, Estate Sale Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE October 25, 2023 | No Comments » FOR RENT October 25, 2023 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE October 25, 2023 | No Comments » GENERAL October 25, 2023 | No Comments » HELP WANTED October 25, 2023 | No Comments »