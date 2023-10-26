Patricia “Pat” Wike, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at her home.

She was born July 28, 1946, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Jay Dollie Harrington and Dorthy Gilreath Harrington.

She had worked for many years at Walmart. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Foster, and a brother, Steve Harrington.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband of 60 years, Everette Wike of the home; her daughters, Tanya Link (Richard), Shannon Chatham (Barry), and Tina Hallman (Steve); her grandchildren, Randy Hallman (Katie), Meagan Hendren (Dustin), Preston Link, Grant Chatham, AJ Hallman, Karina Link, Jordan Chatham, Deacon Link, Amanda Hallman, and Emma Hallman; great-grandchildren, Raylan Hendren, Natalie Hallman, Willa Hendren, Fenton Hendren, Charlotte Hallman, and Sawyer Hendren; her brother, Dennis Harrington (Judey) of Lebanon, Tennessee; her sisters, Phyllis Davidson of Stony Point, and Barbara Jolly of Taylorsville; a life-long best friend, Helen Kerley; her loving neighbors who are as close as family; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, October 30, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Dr. James Smith and Rev. Robert Gragg will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Building Fund, 862 Silas Deal Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28659.

