Samuel “Sam” Pete Smith, 44, of Hickory, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 9, 1978, in Catawba County, the son of Larry Gene Smith and Teressa Lynn Melton. He worked for Walmart Distribution Center and also worked in the furniture industry.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his fiancée, Dee-Dee Culbreth.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.