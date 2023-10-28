Kenneth Darrel Swint, 51, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in Catawba County.

He was born on March 15, 1972, in Jamestown, Tennessee, to the late Lynn Allen Swint and Brenda L. Milligan of the home. Kenny worked as a construction worker and served in the US Army. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a third-degree Mason in Somerset, Kentucky.

In addition to his father. he was preceded in death by his stepfather, George Rickie Milligan.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Torry Swint, and a sister, Laura Marlowe and husband Les of Statesville.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Thomas Lambert will officiate. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. Full Military Rites will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Alexander County, 57 Lucy Echerd Ln., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

