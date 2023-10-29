James Gregory Bolick, 54, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Iredell County.

He was born on Wednesday, January 22, 1969, in Alexander County, to the late Carol Gene Bolick and Rita Mitchell Bolick. Mr. Bolick was a supervisor in the furniture industry and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed woodworking and working outside and in the yard. James was a family man who put his kids and family first.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carol Gene Bolick Jr.

Those left to cherish the memories of James include his wife of 16 years, Amber Nicole Bolick; first wife, Shelley Marie Bolick; nine children, James “Freebird” Bolick (Tori Smith), Dallas James Bolick, Cody Gene Bolick, Brandon Lee Bolick, Jessica Marie Bolick (Austin Litton), David Darnell Bolick, Jacob Alexander Bolick, Damien Nicholas Bolick, and Michael James Bolick; five grandchildren, Aiden, Noah and Addison Bolick, and Hunter and Carter Litton.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 9, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Allen Fox and Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

