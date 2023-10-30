Charley Abraham Root, Jr., 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born on June 25, 1943, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to the late Charley A. Root, Sr. and Marion Eldridge Root. Charley was self-employed in the landscaping business and served in the US Air Force.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, David C. Root Sr. of Taylorsville, and James R. Root of Vermont; two brothers, Micheal Charley Root and Vernon Root of Florida; and a sister, Wanda Roy of Florida.

No arrangements have been made at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home will be serving the Root Family.