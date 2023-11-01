LEGAL NOTICES

************

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc., 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677 [(704) 872-8141], intends to file a Community Services Block Grant application on December 18, 2023, with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401.

The application is to request funding of $64,774 and to define in detail the range of services and activities that I-CARE, Inc. will offer to eligible low-income citizens in Alexander County to impact the causes of poverty in their lives and move them towards self-sufficiency.

On November 16, 2023, at 5:30 pm, the I-CARE Board of Directors will meet to consider approving this application.





NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc. will hold a public hearing for Alexander County at The 957 Cafe, Taylorsville, NC 28681 from 3:00pm-4:30pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This hearing will allow citizens to express views and proposals and allow citizen participation on substantive amendments to the Community Services Block Grant program funding proposal to be filed on December 18, 2023 with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services (Economic and Family Services) pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401. For questions related to this hearing, please contact I-CARE, Inc. at 704-872-8141 or at info@icare-inc.org.





EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Geraldean H. Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of October, 2023.

Ashley Nicole Sweet

96 Hard Rock Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON, aka Ethel Mae Robinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6121 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 26th day of October 2023.

TONI ROBINSON MILLER, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603





CALL FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON NOVEMBER 16, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof.

This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Western Piedmont Regional Transportation Authority’s Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than November 16, 2023. The public hearing will be held on November 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. before the Western Piedmont Regional Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact Michael Bowman, Executive Director on or before November 14, 2023, at telephone number 828-465-7642 or via email at mbowman@mygreenway.org.

The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties as well as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using fleet vehicles to provide demand response, flex route, fixed route, subscription, and microtransit services. Services are rendered by Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority dba Greenway Public Transportation.

The total estimated amount requested for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

NOTE: Local share amount is subject to State funding availability.

Project Total Amount Local Share

Administrative $ 1,135,603 $ 170,341 (15%)

Operating (5311) $ 120,000 $ 60,000 (50%)

Capital (Vehicles & Other) $ 420,708 $ 42,071 (10%)

5310 Operating $ $ (50%)

Other ___________________( %)

TOTAL PROJECT $ 1,676,311 $ 272,412 ( %)

Total Funding Request Total Local Share

This application may be inspected at 1515 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613 (Greenway Offices) from 9:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m. Written comments should be directed to Michael Bowman, Executive Director before November 14, 2023.





23 SP 72

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Louise B. Adams and Henry Adams dated August 19, 2011 recorded on September 19, 2011 in Book 550, Page 1671 of the Alexander County Public Registry (“Deed of Trust”), conveying certain real property in Alexander County to Winthrop & Winthrop Attorneys at Law, Trustee, for the benefit of Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, LLC. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on November 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit: Being all of Grantor’s right, title and interest in and to Lot 1 containing 10.94 acres of the Metta M. Barnes Estate as shown on a Boundary and Division Survey prepared by Fox Surveying Company, P.C., recorded in Plat Book 11, at Page 36, Alexander County Registry, reference to said recorded plat being made for more particular description thereof. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 1485 NC Highway 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Parcel ID: 0006648 // PIN: 3840942307 A deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30, if the highest bidder at the sale, resale, or any upset bidder fails to comply with its bid upon the tender of a deed for the real property, or after a bona fide attempt to tender such a deed, the clerk of superior court may, upon motion, enter an order authorizing a resale of the real property. The defaulting bidder at any sale or resale or any defaulting upset bidder is liable for the bid made, and in case a resale is had because of such default, shall remain liable to the extent that the final sale price is less than the bid plus all the costs of any resale. Any deposit or compliance bond made by the defaulting bidder shall secure payment of the amount, if any, for which the defaulting bidder remains liable under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to any and all superior liens, including taxes and special assessments. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are the Heirs of Louise B. Adams. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.29, in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination [N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.16(b)(2)]. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC,

Substitute Trustee, Attorney Aaron Seagroves, NCSB No. 50979

Matthew Cogswell, NCSB No. 58827 5550

77 Center Drive, Suite 160 Charlotte, NC 28217

PHONE: 980-201-3840

File No.: 23-53981 59643





EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Kenneth Lee Roberts, Sr, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of October, 2023.

DAWN YOUNG CAGLE

3602 Flint Drive

Statesville, NC 28677





RESOLUTION TO SET TIME TO BEGIN COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS

NOVEMBER 7, 2023 ELECTION

On August 22, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHEREAS, North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHEREAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2);

WHEREAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 7 and 2:00pm on Thursday, November 16 for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHEREAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHEREAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, November 7, 2023;

WHEREAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHEREAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163-234 (2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 22th day of August 2023.

Ray Warren, Chairman





NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

FORSYTH COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK FILE NO. 23 SP 899 FOR THE ADOPTION OF A MALE MINOR

TO: The biological father of Baby Boy Moore, a male child, born on September 29, 2023 in Statesville, Iredell County, North Carolina.

Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed with the Clerk of Superior Court for Forsyth County, North Carolina in the above entitled special proceeding. The Petition relates to Baby Boy Moore, a male child, born on September 29, 2023 in Statesville, Iredell County, North Carolina to Felicia Nicole Moore. The putative biological father is unknown. Ms. Moore is a 29 year old White female with blonde/brown, long, straight hair and a height and weight of 5ft, 348lbs and reports conception occurred in Stony Point, NC. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that you are required to file a response to such pleading not later than 40 days from the first day of publication of this notice, that date being October 25, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the Petitioner will apply to the Court for relief sought in the Petition. Any parental rights you may have will be terminated upon the entry of the decree of adoption.

Kelly T. Dempsey, Attorney for Petitioners

101 N Tryon Street

Charlotte, North Carolina 28246





CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Glenda C. Martin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of October, 2023.

AVIS CHILDERS JONES

3645 31st Street Lane NE

Hickory, NC 28601

KATIE SUE CHILDERS

255 River Haven Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681





EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mark Christopher Charles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of October, 2023.

JOHN F. CLEARY

240 Cypress Ridge Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636





EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Tony Neil Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of October, 2023.

JACQUE C. MEADOWS

588 Jenkins Moose Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681





ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Steven Ward Scott, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of October, 2023.

Barbara Scott Cromer

5092 Swinging Bridge Rd.

Conover, NC 28613





ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Roger C. Matlock, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of October, 2023.

Nelson D. Matlock

5106 Millersville Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

North Carolina

Alexander County

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of ROBERT WALTER ENGESSER, Deceased, late of Alexander County, North

Carolina, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having

claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before

January 12, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons, firms or corporations indebted to said estate will please

make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 4th day of October, 2023.

Valentine Engesser

c/o Mike Wilson II, Attorney

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.

PO Drawer 1470

Hickory, NC 28603

Mike Wilson II

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.

250 2nd Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

Telephone: (828) 328-2596



