Clyde Allen “Tom” Millsaps, 94, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at his home after a brief illness.

Tom was born in Alexander County on June 14, 1929, to the late Edward A. Millsaps and Pearlie Parker Millsaps. Tom was a lifetime member of Fairview Baptist Church in Hiddenite where he served as a deacon for many years. He loved the Lord and his Church. Mr. Millsaps worked for Alexander County Schools for 43 years. Tom loved his family and he enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Texie Branton, Beauford Millsaps, Johnnie Millsaps, Rowena James, Georgia Lloyd, Alta Salter, Lindsey Millsaps, Ollie Dollyhite, Jettie Millsaps, and Raeford Millsaps.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 71 years, Josephine Millsaps of the home; a daughter, Cathy Chatham (Tommy); sons, Jimmy Millsaps (Melanie) and Barry Millsaps (Karen); nine grandchildren, Travis Chatham (Tracy), Trent Chatham (Dana), Trevor Chatham (Traci), Jackie Millsaps (Jeremey), Jason Millsaps (Shelley), Amy Hall (Adam), Kalyn Petriella (Katie), Joey Petriella (Emily), and Nicky Petriella (Rebekah); 18 great-grandchildren, Tanna, Trace, Taylor, Tate, Tara, Tylie, Tessa, TJ, Tinley, Sayge, Chesnie (Carson), Trenton, Carlie, Kendra, Luke, Lanie, Rayleigh, and Jacob; two great-great-grandchildren, Zoe and Kadelynn; brothers, Edward Millsaps (Gail) and Clint Millsaps (Margaret); a sister, Helen Gant (Max); and a sister-in-law, Nancy Millsaps.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, Hiddenite. Rev. Durant Barr will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4, 2023, 2:00-3:00 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery.

The pallbearers are Travis Chatham, Trent Chatham, Trevor Chatham, Jason Millsaps, Adam Hall, and Jeremey Potter.

Memorials may be given to Fairview Baptist Church, PO Box 9, Hiddenite, NC 28636; or Gideons International, 321 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

