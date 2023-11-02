Steven Lee Echerd, 48, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, in Mecklenburg County.

He was born to the late Roger Lee Echerd and Brenda McAlpin Pierce on Thursday, January 2, 1975, in Alexander County. Steven worked for A & A Construction.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Helms Echerd.

Those left to cherish the memories of Steven include a daughter, Jenna Ann Echerd and fiancé Tyler Specht; a son, Justin Lee Echerd; a granddaughter, Braelynn Ann Specht; a brother, Patrick Echerd; and a special friend, Allison Brewer.

There are no services planned at this time.

