James “Ray” Bowman, 82, went home to be with his Savior the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family and his pastor.

He was born in Alexander County on May 10, 1941, to Prater and Dora Bowman. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church for 50 years.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Charlotte Bowman; his sisters, Mary Helen Cline and Barbara Hollar; and his daughters, Sherrie Preslar and April Johnson.

Visitation for Ray will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church in Granite Falls from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Jobie Borders and Pastor Nick Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Building 3, Suite A, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.