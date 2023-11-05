Betty J. Still, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Betty was born September 25, 1940, in Lebanon, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert William Cardwell and Gladys Virginia Reynolds Cardwell.

She was of the Baptist faith and worked in retail for Walmart. She enjoyed planting and growing flowers.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Kimberly Lynn Smith and Sherry Elizabeth Wood, and three brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Vivian Gail Wood of Missouri; her son, Ken Wood of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Shalyna Lynn Wood, Troy Glen Wood, Nick Anthony Wood, Casey Austin Wood, Shiloh Danielle Wood, James Gilbert Smith, and Krystina Jade Smith; and several great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

