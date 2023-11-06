Dale L. Spears, 52, of Stony Point, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 1, 1971, in Iredell County, the son of Virginia Kendrick Spears and the late Lonnie Spears.

He was a brick mason by trade and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Elizabeth Kendrick Spears; his daughter, Shyann Karr of Indiana; his sons, Brandon Benfield and Eric Roten, both of Statesville, and Austin Kendrick of Burlington.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.