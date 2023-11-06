Rachel Colean Hartness Holland, 81, of Stony Point, went to sing in the Angels choir on November 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones after an extended illness.

Rachel was born April 6, 1942, in Alexander County, to the late William Ivan Hartness and Ina Marlowe Hartness. Rachel was a member of Poplar Springs Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Holland, and five brothers, Willard, Alton, Rabon, Steve and Larry Hartness.

Those left to cherish her memory include four daughters, Brenda and Linda Holland of the home, Penny Parker and husband Rocky of Union Grove, and Rachel Gale Griffin and husband Ronnie of Love Valley; a brother, Gerald Hartness of Statesville; a sister, Reba Jean Shaver of Statesville; nine grandchildren, Natasha (Ed), Paula (Jody), DJ, Dustin (Haley), Bridget (Tim), Ashley (Brian), Brandon, Josh, and Jessica; 12 great-grandchildren, Sadie-Mae, Blake, Bentley, Emma, Michael, Gabe, Raiden, Maryssa, Khylin, Mylo, Gunner, and Breydon; extended family, Jerry, Karlee, Ayden, and Ava; and fur babies and puppy.

Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, November 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Poplar Springs Church of God. Rev. Steve Newman will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 9, 2023, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bright Light Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Holland Funeral Fund at Rachel Griffin, 207 Dishmon Family Dr., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Holland Family.