Town of Taylorsville election results

Holleman wins re-election as Taylorsville Mayor; Town Council winners are Bumgarner, Brown, Odom, and Simms —



Taylorsville voters have re-elected George Holleman as Mayor and Eric Bumgarner, Kimberly Brown, Tamara Odom, and Jack Simms as Town Council members in the 2023 Municipal Election. All results are unofficial until after Canvass Day, Friday, November 17. Taylorsville voters have re-elected George Holleman as Mayor and Eric Bumgarner, Kimberly Brown, Tamara Odom, and Jack Simms as Town Council members in the 2023 Municipal Election. All results are unofficial until after Canvass Day, Friday, November 17.



There are 1,372 registered voters in the city limits of Taylorsville. Overall, 415 cast ballots in the election, for a voter turnout of 30.25 percent. During Early Voting in the Town election (Oct. 19 – Nov. 4), 257 people cast ballots, making an Early Voting turnout of 18.68 percent.



Fifteen candidates ran for office in the nonpartisan races: two for Mayor and thirteen for the four open Council seats.



Mayoral race



Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman, 78, has tentatively won his fourth full elected term as Mayor. He previously served the remainder of the late Mayor Guy Barriger’s term as well after Barriger’s passing.



Town Council



Thirteen candidates ran for Town Council. The top four vote getters were:

• Eric Bumgarner, age 47, with 206 votes (13.72 percent).

• Kimberly S. Brown (incumbent), age 57, 168 votes (11.19 percent).

• Tamara Odom, age 52, 140 votes (9.32 percent).

• Jack Simms (incumbent), 73, 139 votes (9.25 percent).



Those who did not win were: