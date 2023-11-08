| logout
Burning ban in effect
Alexander County is under a burning ban, as declared Nov. 8, 2023, by the Alexander County Fire Marshal and N.C. Forest Service. No outdoor burning is permitted due to the hazardously dry conditions.
Steve Troxler, State Agriculture Commissioner, as per state law (NC G.S. 106-944 & 106-946) has cancelled all burning permits and is prohibiting all open burning for the entire counties of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Catawba, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Madison, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey. This ban on open burning is effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, and shall remain in effect until further notice.
Additionally, Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle has declared a burning ban on fires within 100 feet of occupied dwellings, which is not covered by Troxler’s action.