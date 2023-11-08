Burning ban in effect

Steve Troxler, State Agriculture Commissioner, as per state law (NC G.S. 106-944 & 106-946) has cancelled all burning permits and is prohibiting all open burning for the entire counties of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Catawba, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Madison, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey. This ban on open burning is effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, and shall remain in effect until further notice.