Fire claims 20 acres of pasture, second fire burns woods

Alexander County Forest Service Ranger David Huffman and fellow firefighters were busy over the weekend with fires in the dry, warm weather conditions, which are ripe for wildfire.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, a fire occurred off Dock Connolly Road affecting about 20 acres of pasture land. The NC Forest Service Alexander, NCFS Alexander Strike Team, Vashti and six other fire departments responded, said Huffman. Vashti Chief Coty Fox noted his department was assisted by Vashti Ladies’ Auxiliary, Central School Fire Dept. of Iredell, Hiddenite Fire Dept., Wilkes-Iredell Fire, Trinity Fire, and Sugar Loaf fire departments. Severely low relative humidity led to the possible cause of an electric fence starting the fire, said Huffman.

A fire off Lindsey Bebber Road broke out Sunday night, which burned 3/10 acre in the woods. Ellendale, Taylorsville, Sugar Loaf, and three engines with NCFS responded. Huffman said the cause was an unattended campfire and a warning ticket was issued.