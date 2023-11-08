HELP WANTED

************

Hickory Fence Company, LLC is hiring! Are you a hard worker and detail oriented? We want you! Previous fence and welding experience not required. Paid holidays and 2 weeks vacation time. Valid driver’s license with clean driving record are required. Apply in person at 4152 Section House Rd, Hickory, NC.

************

Looking for an exciting place to work?? Millersville Child Development Center is now hiring teachers and teacher’s aids. Competitive pay. Come in person to apply at 130 Millersville Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or submit resume to: millersvillecdc@gmail.com.