LEGAL NOTICES

************

RE-ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY

621 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

General Notice

Alexander County (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Industrial Park Shell Building Sewer System Extension Project

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Alexander County Administration Building, located at 621 Liledoun Rd, Suite 1; Taylorsville, NC 28681, until Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

Approximately 2,400 linear feet of 8” gravity sanitary sewer and associated erosion control and appurtenances.

Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $520,000. The Project has an expected duration of 270 days.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is West Consultants, PLLC; 405 South Sterling Street; Morganton, NC 28655, the contact person is Kathy Jordan, phone: (828) 522-4725, email: kjordan@west-consultants.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at:

-ConstructConnect– online at www.iSqFt.com; www.cmdgroup.com; www.bidclerk.com;

www.cdcnews.com; www.constructconnect.com

-McGraw-Hill Construction/Dodge – online at www.construction.com/dodge

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available on compact disc (as portable document format (PDF) files) for a non-refundable charge of $50 including shipping via overnight express service. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The non-refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $300 per set, payable to “West Consultants, PLLC”. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the Issuing Office’s delivery method of choice. An additional charge will be required for special shipping services requested by a Prospective Bidder. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bidders must hold a valid North Carolina General Contractors license with a classification of “PU-Water Lines and Sewer Lines” or “Unclassified”.

This project is being funded in whole or in part by Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funds. All applicable requirements will apply to the contract: Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Section 109 and E.O. 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Davis Bacon Act, Anti-Kickback Act, and Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act. Alexander County is committed to and supportive of efforts to effectively maintain and/or increase the use of Small and Minority/Women-Owned Business and Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) contract participation for Construction Projects, services (including professional and consulting services) and commodities purchases, AND increase contract participation to offer employment, training and contracting opportunities in accordance with Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (24 C.F.R Part 135).

Pre-bid Conference

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference has previously been held.

Instructions to Bidders

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact Ben Willis at 828-322-9191 ext. 4280 or at PO Box 9026, Hickory, NC 28603 for accommodations for this request.

Esta información está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Por favor, póngase en contacto con Ben Willis al 828-322-9191 ext. 4280 o en PO Box 9026, Hickory, NC 28603 de alojamiento para esta solicitud.

Alexander County reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Requests for withdrawal of bids shall be in accordance with Article 15 of the Instructions to Bidders.

Alexander County encourages small, minority, female, and local contractors to bid on this project. The County is an equal opportunity employer and encourages others to provide equal employment opportunities.

This Advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Alexander County

By: Shane Fox

Title: County Manager

Date: October 24, 2023

notice

nov8-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Ann Pinyan Stone, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of November, 2023.

SHERMAN CLAYTON STONE

365 Midway Lake Rd.

Mooresville, NC 28115

executor

nov29-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY DEAN SIGMON LESSNAU, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 28, 2024 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of November, 2023.

Kyle Brown, Administrator

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS SIGMON LAIL

310 40TH Dr. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

administrator

nov29-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the estate of Randy Lee Bumgarner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of November, 2023.

JUSTIN KYLE BUMGARNER

1750 NC Hwy 90 W

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

nov29-23p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc. will hold a public hearing for Alexander County at The 957 Cafe, Taylorsville, NC 28681 from 3:00pm-4:30pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This hearing will allow citizens to express views and proposals and allow citizen participation on substantive amendments to the Community Services Block Grant program funding proposal to be filed on December 18, 2023 with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services (Economic and Family Services) pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401. For questions related to this hearing, please contact I-CARE, Inc. at 704-872-8141 or at info@icare-inc.org.

notice

nov8-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Geraldean H. Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of October, 2023.

Ashley Nicole Sweet

96 Hard Rock Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov22-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON, aka Ethel Mae Robinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6121 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 26th day of October 2023.

TONI ROBINSON MILLER, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

nov22-23c

************

CALL FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON NOVEMBER 16, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof.

This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Western Piedmont Regional Transportation Authority’s Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than November 16, 2023. The public hearing will be held on November 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. before the Western Piedmont Regional Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact Michael Bowman, Executive Director on or before November 14, 2023, at telephone number 828-465-7642 or via email at mbowman@mygreenway.org.

The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties as well as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using fleet vehicles to provide demand response, flex route, fixed route, subscription, and microtransit services. Services are rendered by Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority dba Greenway Public Transportation.

The total estimated amount requested for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

NOTE: Local share amount is subject to State funding availability.

Project Total Amount Local Share

Administrative $ 1,135,603 $ 170,341 (15%)

Operating (5311) $ 120,000 $ 60,000 (50%)

Capital (Vehicles & Other) $ 420,708 $ 42,071 (10%)

5310 Operating $ $ (50%)

Other ___________________( %)

TOTAL PROJECT $ 1,676,311 $ 272,412 ( %)

Total Funding Request Total Local Share

This application may be inspected at 1515 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613 (Greenway Offices) from 9:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m. Written comments should be directed to Michael Bowman, Executive Director before November 14, 2023.

notice

nov8-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Kenneth Lee Roberts, Sr, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of October, 2023.

DAWN YOUNG CAGLE

3602 Flint Drive

Statesville, NC 28677

executor

nov15-23p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

FORSYTH COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK FILE NO. 23 SP 899 FOR THE ADOPTION OF A MALE MINOR

TO: The biological father of Baby Boy Moore, a male child, born on September 29, 2023 in Statesville, Iredell County, North Carolina.

Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed with the Clerk of Superior Court for Forsyth County, North Carolina in the above entitled special proceeding. The Petition relates to Baby Boy Moore, a male child, born on September 29, 2023 in Statesville, Iredell County, North Carolina to Felicia Nicole Moore. The putative biological father is unknown. Ms. Moore is a 29 year old White female with blonde/brown, long, straight hair and a height and weight of 5ft, 348lbs and reports conception occurred in Stony Point, NC. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that you are required to file a response to such pleading not later than 40 days from the first day of publication of this notice, that date being October 25, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the Petitioner will apply to the Court for relief sought in the Petition. Any parental rights you may have will be terminated upon the entry of the decree of adoption.

Kelly T. Dempsey, Attorney for Petitioners

101 N Tryon Street

Charlotte, North Carolina 28246

notice

nov8-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Glenda C. Martin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of October, 2023.

AVIS CHILDERS JONES

3645 31st Street Lane NE

Hickory, NC 28601

KATIE SUE CHILDERS

255 River Haven Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov15-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mark Christopher Charles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of October, 2023.

JOHN F. CLEARY

240 Cypress Ridge Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

nov15-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Tony Neil Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of October, 2023.

JACQUE C. MEADOWS

588 Jenkins Moose Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov15-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Steven Ward Scott, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of October, 2023.

Barbara Scott Cromer

5092 Swinging Bridge Rd.

Conover, NC 28613

administrator

nov8-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Roger C. Matlock, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of October, 2023.

Nelson D. Matlock

5106 Millersville Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

nov8-23p