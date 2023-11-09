Arnold L. Wall, 79, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Greenville, South Carolina on November 1, 1944, to Robert and Louise Wall.

Arnold served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Wall retired from the furniture industry. He enjoyed reading, loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Benfield.

He is survived by a brother, Rev. Roger Wall (Trudie); an aunt, Margie Sipe; a brother-in-law, Ray Benfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mr. Wall will be at Mt. Herman Baptist Church on Monday, November 13, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce and Rev. Dwight Austin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Herman Baptist Church, PO Box 697, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

