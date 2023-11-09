Jerry Mack Mitchell, 62, of Statesville, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Jerry was born November 30, 1960, in Alexander County, the son of the late R. C. Mitchell and Irene Bentley Mitchell.

Jerry worked for Sipe Lumber Company for 34 years as a warehouse manager. He was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church and the Homemakers Sunday School Class. He loved saltwater fishing and enjoyed working with his flowers.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Sandra Jordan Mitchell of the home; his sisters, Kay Price of Hiddenite, and Linda Pennell (Maynard) of the Ellendale Community; his brothers, Larry Bentley (Elsie) of Taylorsville, and Terry Elder (Mary) of Chilhowie, Virginia; his special fur babies, Brandy and Coco; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, November 12, 2023, in the Three Forks Baptist Church Family Life Center. Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service.

James Dorsett, Scott Jordan, Wesley Keller, Sam Price, Cody Hawkins, and Ethan Gandy will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Jerry Mack Mitchell.