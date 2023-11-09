Johnny Mack Jones, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Valley Nursing Center.

He was born September 18, 1947, in Caldwell County, the son of the late Booker T. Jones Sr. and Iana Ferguson Jones.

He began his career driving a truck for Histrand Chemicals and, later, for I.F.H. for 15 years, until he retired. He was of the Baptist faith.

Johnny loved the Carolina Tar Heels, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Brave, and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Salley; a brother, David Jones; a granddaughter, Jamica Jones; and two step-children, Tommy Teague and Terisa Smith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Creola Teague Jones; his daughters, Ava Setzer of Greensboro, and Anitra Jones of Statesville; a son, Jae Jones of Clemmons; four step-children, Marvin Smith (Ingrid), Melissa Lackey (Gary), Bradley Smith, and James Douglas Teague (Marilyn); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Ferguson of Mocksville, Nancy Ferguson of Brooklyn, New York, Marilyn Patterson of Lenoir, and Mamie Dooley of Lenoir; a brother, Booker T. Jones Jr. of Taylorsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 12, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Elliot Boston and Rev. Anthony Carter will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

