Barbara W. Barnes, of Wilkes, passed away on November 11, 2023, at the age of 81.

Barbara was born to the late Mary Lou Emma Haynes Wyatt on August 8, 1942, in Wilkes County.

In addition to her mother, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, O. C. Barnes, Jr., and two sisters, Betty L. Wyatt and Virginia Wyatt Absher (Thomas Walter Absher).

Barbara enjoyed a long career as a bookkeeper, insurance agent, and, eventually, a partner of Sentinel Insurance where she loved working with the public. Barbara was a member at Journey of Grace Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro.

Barbara is survived by a son, Timothy Barnes (Tammy) of McGrady; daughter, Kimberlaine Blevins (Tim) of Taylorsville; a grandson, Christopher Barnes of Taylorsville; granddaughters, Kristina Coats (Jake) of Concord, Kayla Barnes of North Wilkesboro, and Kayla Watson of Morganton; great-grandchildren, Layton and Saylem Hyde of North Wilkesboro, and Eleanor Watson of Morganton; great-great-grandchildren, Adrian and Sam Johnson; and lots of loving nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be Tuesday, November 14, at 12:00 p.m., at Mountlawn Memorial Park, 196 Fan Key Rd, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Rev. Tim Pruiett will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Mt. Valley Hospice, 968 North Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

