Thelma St. Clair Burgess, 93, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born in Alexander County on January 25, 1930, to Obie and Patty St. Clair.

Thelma was a devoted housewife. She was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church, the Red Hat Club, and the Hiddenite Emerald Squares. Mrs. Burgess loved camping, traveling, cruises, and playing cards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant brothers; three brothers, Herman, Howard and Jessie St. Clair; three sisters, Arlita Wike, Lola St Clair, and Pauline Tedder; two sons, Jimmy Burgess and Billy Burgess; and a great-grandchild, Damien.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Max Burgess; two sons, Gary Burgess (Tona) and Dr. Kenneth Burgess (Travis Tucker); a daughter, Debbie Burgess; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Burgess; grandchildren, Kimberly, Andrew, Stephanie, Daniel, Chris (Kim), Amy, Brian (Sarah), Melinda (Anthony), Ashley (Jay), and Dr. Steven (Kellie); great-grandchildren, Gavin, Darrien, Lanney, Trinity, Anthony, Mason, Adeline, Joshua (on the way), Mya, Evan, and Luke; a great-great-grandchild, Bridger; and two sisters, Christian Ruploski and Myrtle Warren.

Visitation for Mrs. Burgess will be at Three Forks Baptist Church Family Life Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Three Forks Baptist Church Life Center at 3:00 p.m. Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or the Alzheimers Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

