Wilma Maxine Lippard Waters, 91, of Statesville, passed away on November 11, 2023, at The Greens of Maple Leaf after an extended illness.

Wilma was born July 3, 1932, to the late Jacob “Lloyd” Lippard and Gladys Eva Templeton Lippard. Wilma worked in manufacturing and retail. She was a lifetime member of Front Street Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Jeff Hugh Waters of Stony Point, and a brother, Lloyd “Allen” Lippard of Statesville.

A Graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville. Pastor Parker French will officiate. The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.

