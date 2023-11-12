Mary Lou Fox Hollar, 74, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.

She was born to the late Everette Clarence and Cecil Pennell Fox on Friday, September 23, 1949, in Alexander County. During her working career, she worked for Parker Pie Factory. Mary Lou was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to flea markets, yard sales, and riding around the countryside. Mary Lou loved her family dearly and cherished spending time with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and wife Linda, Howard, Leroy and Billy Wayne Fox.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mary include two brothers, Earnest Fox (Scharlotte) and Thomas Fox, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Mountain Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Adams will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Mountain Ridge Baptist Church, 978 Mountain Ridge Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

