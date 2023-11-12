William Roger Miller, 73, of Statesville, passed away on November 12, 2023, at High Point Medical Center after a brief illness.

Roger was born December 12, 1949, in West Virginia, to the late Willard Marvin Miller and Reba Hazel Roark Miller. Roger worked in construction. He was in the US Army during Vietnam and was a recipient of three Purple Hearts. Roger was a member of Bright Light Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 32 years, Margert Mayberry Miller of the home; a son, Blane Miller of Stony Point; a daughter, Joyce Miller of Jefferson; two brothers, Don Miller of Tennessee, and Charlie “June” Miller of Pennsylvania; four sisters, Wanda Mahaffey and Nancy Edwards, both of Ashe County, and Sue Denny and July Blevins, both of Pennsylvania.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Bright Light Baptist Church in Statesville. Pastor Jayson Fox and Rev. Scott Carrigan will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 18, 2023, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Bright Light Baptist Church. There will be full Military Rites.

