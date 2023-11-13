Tommy Joe Harold Keen, 60, of Hiddenite, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 13, 2023, with his family by his side.

Born June 7, 1963, in Richlands, Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles Amos and Judie Ann Coleman Keen.

Tommy was a retired painter from General Dynamics Corp. in Catawba. He was a former machine operator for Progressive Furniture in Claremont. He was also a former supervisor for the Scott County, VA RADA in Virginia, which was his all-time favorite, as he loved helping people.

Tommy was an avid sports fan and loved his Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed drag racing, NASCAR, and dirt tracks. Tommy’s favorite place on earth, other than with his family, was being in nature. He loved being in the mountains and wild areas hunting, fishing, and camping with his sons, brothers, nephews, and friends.

Tommy was of the Christian faith and was raised in the Little Martha – Old Regular Baptist Church in Vansant, Virginia, where his mom and dad were members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, a sister-in-law, and a brother-in-law.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dedra Gail Keen of Hiddenite; a daughter, Sherry Ann Keen and partner Ernest Perry of Hickory; two sons, Tommy Amos Keen (Brandy) and Travis Eugene Keen and partner Krystal Linney, all of Hiddenite; three sisters, Judy Lynn Farmer, Rebecca Stevens (Allen), and Amanda Kincer (Teddy), all of Maiden; four brothers, Roy A. Keen (Tia) of Stony Point, Jerry L. Keen of North Tazewell, Virginia, Terry R. Keen Sr. (Trenia) of Greenbriar, Virginia, and Robert C. Keen (Alba) of Newton; two special cousins, Timmy Keen (Nancy) of Russell County, Virginia, and Eddie Keen (Tammy) of Buchanan County, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews that meant the world to him. They were his hunting, fishing, and calling up to chat for a while friends, as well as his family.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Keen Family Cemetery at 824 Matheson Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made for funeral expenses to Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

