Hiddenite woman killed in NC 16 crash Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 14, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 16 near Fairgrounds Road, according to Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

A 2014 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on NC 16, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Sentra, Sharon Carson Lackey, 72, of Hiddenite, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Lackey was not restrained by a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

The driver of the Silverado, Jessie Carroll Shook, 58, of Conover, was not injured.

NC 16 was closed in the area for approximately one hour during the on-scene investigation. The initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed to be contributing factors in the collision. No charges will be filed in this case, said Trooper Casey.