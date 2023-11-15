Katheryn Marie Shanley, 58, of Hickory, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 22, 1965, in Arcade, New York, the daughter of the late Howard Shanley and Joan Leaver. She was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Savannah Shanley of Winston-Salem, formerly of the Bethlehem Community; and her brother, David Shanley of Florida.

Services will be at a later date.

