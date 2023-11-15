LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Diana Lynn Spector, late of Alexander County North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 5994, Greensboro, North Carolina 27435, on or before the 13th day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 15th day of November 2023.

Jonathan M. Parisi

Administrator of the Estate of Diana Lynn Spector

Jonathan M. Parisi

Attorney at Law

Spangler Estate Planning

P.O. Box 5994

Greensboro, NC 27435

administrator

dec6-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In Re: EFP, a minor child

Tonya Perkins and Jody Perkins vs. Katrisha Johnson and Unknown Father and minor, EFP, by and through Matthew Damon Byerley his GAL (23JT128)

In the Civil District Court

To: Katrisha Johnson,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Petition to Terminate Parental Rights.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 25, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 15th day of November, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

nov29-23c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Ted Allen Teague a/k/a Ted Alan Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned at 266 Cruz Lane, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 23rd day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 15th day of November 2023.

Staranna Glover Teague, Administratrix of the Estate of Ted Allen Teague a/k/a Ted Alan Teague

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

dec6-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gary Rolland Hanesworth, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2023.

TERRI H CHAPMAN

134 Aviara Dr.

Advance, NC 27006

executor

dec6-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Terrill Lynn White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2023.

SHERRY WALKER WHITE

438 Zeb Watts Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec6-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Betty Parker McFee, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of November, 2023.

ANGELA SANDY MCFEE

90 Davis Auto Dr.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec6-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Partee Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of November, 2023.

DAVID PARTEE WALKER

112 Emma Lane

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

dec6-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Ann Pinyan Stone, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of November, 2023.

SHERMAN CLAYTON STONE

365 Midway Lake Rd.

Mooresville, NC 28115

executor

nov29-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY DEAN SIGMON LESSNAU, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 28, 2024 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of November, 2023.

Kyle Brown, Administrator

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS SIGMON LAIL

310 40TH Dr. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

administrator

nov29-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the estate of Randy Lee Bumgarner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of November, 2023.

JUSTIN KYLE BUMGARNER

1750 NC Hwy 90 W

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

nov29-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Geraldean H. Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of October, 2023.

Ashley Nicole Sweet

96 Hard Rock Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov22-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON, aka Ethel Mae Robinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6121 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 26th day of October 2023.

TONI ROBINSON MILLER, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

nov22-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Kenneth Lee Roberts, Sr, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of October, 2023.

DAWN YOUNG CAGLE

3602 Flint Drive

Statesville, NC 28677

executor

nov15-23p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Glenda C. Martin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of October, 2023.

AVIS CHILDERS JONES

3645 31st Street Lane NE

Hickory, NC 28601

KATIE SUE CHILDERS

255 River Haven Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov15-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mark Christopher Charles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of October, 2023.

JOHN F. CLEARY

240 Cypress Ridge Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

nov15-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Tony Neil Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of October, 2023.

JACQUE C. MEADOWS

588 Jenkins Moose Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov15-23p