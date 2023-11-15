LEGAL NOTICES
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Diana Lynn Spector, late of Alexander County North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 5994, Greensboro, North Carolina 27435, on or before the 13th day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 15th day of November 2023.
Jonathan M. Parisi
Administrator of the Estate of Diana Lynn Spector
Jonathan M. Parisi
Attorney at Law
Spangler Estate Planning
P.O. Box 5994
Greensboro, NC 27435
administrator
dec6-23c
************
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY
In Re: EFP, a minor child
Tonya Perkins and Jody Perkins vs. Katrisha Johnson and Unknown Father and minor, EFP, by and through Matthew Damon Byerley his GAL (23JT128)
In the Civil District Court
To: Katrisha Johnson,
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Petition to Terminate Parental Rights.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 25, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.
This the 15th day of November, 2023.
Edward L. Hedrick, V
P.O. Box 1136
Taylorsville, NC 28681
notice
nov29-23c
************
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Ted Allen Teague a/k/a Ted Alan Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned at 266 Cruz Lane, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 23rd day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.
This 15th day of November 2023.
Staranna Glover Teague, Administratrix of the Estate of Ted Allen Teague a/k/a Ted Alan Teague
Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.
PO Box 218
Hickory, NC 28603
notice
dec6-23c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gary Rolland Hanesworth, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 9th day of November, 2023.
TERRI H CHAPMAN
134 Aviara Dr.
Advance, NC 27006
executor
dec6-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Terrill Lynn White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 9th day of November, 2023.
SHERRY WALKER WHITE
438 Zeb Watts Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
dec6-23p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Betty Parker McFee, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 13th day of November, 2023.
ANGELA SANDY MCFEE
90 Davis Auto Dr.
Hiddenite, NC 28636
administrator
dec6-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Partee Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 14th day of November, 2023.
DAVID PARTEE WALKER
112 Emma Lane
Statesville, NC 28625
executor
dec6-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Ann Pinyan Stone, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 6th day of November, 2023.
SHERMAN CLAYTON STONE
365 Midway Lake Rd.
Mooresville, NC 28115
executor
nov29-23p
************
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
NOTICE
The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY DEAN SIGMON LESSNAU, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 28, 2024 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of November, 2023.
Kyle Brown, Administrator
ESTATE OF PHYLLIS SIGMON LAIL
310 40TH Dr. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Henry S. Morphis, Attorney
MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION
Post Office Box 3149
Hickory, North Carolina 28603
(828) 328-5297
administrator
nov29-23c
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the estate of Randy Lee Bumgarner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 6th day of November, 2023.
JUSTIN KYLE BUMGARNER
1750 NC Hwy 90 W
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
nov29-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Geraldean H. Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 18th day of October, 2023.
Ashley Nicole Sweet
96 Hard Rock Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
nov22-23p
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON, aka Ethel Mae Robinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6121 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.
This 26th day of October 2023.
TONI ROBINSON MILLER, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON
Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.
PO Box 218
Hickory, NC 28603
executor
nov22-23c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Kenneth Lee Roberts, Sr, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of October, 2023.
DAWN YOUNG CAGLE
3602 Flint Drive
Statesville, NC 28677
executor
nov15-23p
************
CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Glenda C. Martin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 18th day of October, 2023.
AVIS CHILDERS JONES
3645 31st Street Lane NE
Hickory, NC 28601
KATIE SUE CHILDERS
255 River Haven Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
nov15-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mark Christopher Charles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of October, 2023.
JOHN F. CLEARY
240 Cypress Ridge Lane
Hiddenite, NC 28636
executor
nov15-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Tony Neil Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of January, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of October, 2023.
JACQUE C. MEADOWS
588 Jenkins Moose Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
nov15-23p