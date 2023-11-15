Michael Homer James, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 18, 1949, in Mecklenburg County, the son of the late Homer W. James and Marie Claywell James.

Michael was a United States Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. He was of the Christian faith. He had been employed with Freightliner.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Carmen Feasley James; his sons, Nathan James and Jonathan James, both of Statesville; and a sister, Susan Mcleod of Morganton.

There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. Full military honors will be accorded by the Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard.

