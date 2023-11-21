Business Boost Grants available

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) with the financial support of the Duke Energy Foundation has announced the second year of a grant program intended to help new businesses thrive and to encourage additional entrepreneurial efforts.

The Business Boost Grant program will focus on providing one-time Business Boost Grants to businesses physically located in Alexander County. The grant program will assist small businesses that are still in the critical first five-year phase of growth.

Any small business created after January 1, 2019, is eligible to apply. Grant projects should be focused on at least one of the following areas: modifying physical space, improving an e-commerce site for online sales or building e-commerce platforms, expanding capacity for delivering goods and services, purchase of business equipment, accessibility compliance, additional fixtures required for compliance with public health issues, or other equipment or tools needed for creative adaptation and customer support.

“The Duke Energy Foundation is pleased to partner with Alexander County in an effort to support and grow local businesses,” said Robin Nicholson, Duke Energy’s Government and Community Relations Manager. “The growth of new businesses is critical to economic development, and we saw last year’s program create jobs and new investment in the community. I’m very excited to see the results of the second year of this grant program.”

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of the Duke Energy Foundation as we work to support the growth and well-being of businesses in Alexander County,” said David Icenhour, EDC Executive Director. “A total of $8,000 is available, and this grant program would not be possible without Duke Energy as a funding partner. It’s our goal to see business growth across the county, so we will strive to see these grants awarded in multiple communities across the county.”

Icenhour noted that the Business Boost Grants will be limited to a maximum of $2,000 and a minimum of $500. Any grant amount awarded must be matched by the business receiving the grant.

Applications are due by 12:00 noon on January 10, 2024.

The grant application is available for download on the EDC website at https://bit.ly/business-boost-application.

Interested business owners may contact Business Development Manager Connie Kincaid at 828-352-7757 or ckincaid@alexandercountync.gov.