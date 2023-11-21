| logout
FOR RENT
STORAGE SPACE
For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145.
1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.
DUPLEX APARTMENT in town, 2 BR, 1 BA. No smoking and no pets. Credit and references checked. $800 per month, plus deposit. 828-632-4222.
2 BR, 2 BA SINGLEWIDE on Cheatham Ford Rd in Hiddenite. NO PETS. Nice remodeled home. $625 per month, $625 deposit. NO HOLDS. TEXT 704-880-4242 for application questions.
4 Comments
Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.
We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.
when will it be updated again
All classifieds, including For Rent, are updated on Wednesday or Thursday of each week.