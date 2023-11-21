New Peruvian restaurant opens

By ANGELA FARR KING

Marcelo Castillo and his father, Luis Castillo, are living out their American dream of opening a restaurant. El Batan is now open to the public and offering a wide variety of authentic Peruvian dishes, such as Lomo Saltado, which is wok stir-fried beef tenderloin, onions, tomatoes, ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries, and rice.

El Batan offers a brunch menu every day from 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and an intriguing dinner menu as well. In addition to their main entrees, they offer Peruvian style sandwiches, salads, a kids’ menu, and unique sides, such as yucca fries and fried plantains. They also have a full service bar and unique cocktails.

Marcelo Castillo explained that he and his family are from Peru originally and have lived in Hickory for four years. He said his father owned a factory in Peru so he grew up in a business environment. He has been creating unique business ideas since he was six years old. At age 15, he and his brother began selling food in Peru.

He said that his father, Luis Castillo, loves to cook so they decided to open El Batan, offering the first Peruvian style restaurant in Alexander and surrounding counties.

The Castillo family looks forward to introducing their Peruvian culture to the community at their restaurant. El Batan is located at 1159 Player’s Ridge Road at Players’ Ridge Golf Club in Bethlehem.