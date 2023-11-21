Surya acquires Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

The company Surya has acquired furniture brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (MG+BW), which abruptly declared bankruptcy in August and recently entered Chapter 7 liquidation, according to an article published Nov. 15 in Home Accents Today.

Satya Tiwari, CEO of Surya, told Home Accents Today that Surya will return Mitchell Gold to its roots and “build on its core tenets of craftsmanship, customization, and a design-forward approach with MG+BW designs and quality being preserved and celebrated.”

MG+BW’s co-founder also is encouraged about the new venture. “I am excited that Surya has emerged as the next steward of the MG+BW brand, possessing a profound appreciation for our heritage and a resolute commitment to propel the brand forward,” Mitchell Gold told Home Accents Today. “After navigating through unsettling times, I now see a promising next chapter for the brand we built over 30 years.” Gold will serve as an advisor to Surya’s leadership team.

“Alexander County is excited about Surya’s acquisition of the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams brand. We look forward to the company’s revival and the jobs that are to be restored in our county,” said Shane Fox, Alexander County Manager. “We certainly appreciate Surya’s investment in MG+BW, as well as everyone’s efforts in making this significant transaction a reality.”

A chance encounter in North India between a buyer from Federated Group (now Macy’s) and Surya Tiwari led to the creation of Surya Rugs, which started out as a small supplier of hand-knotted rugs. Realizing that it was critical to have more direct contact with customers, Surya Tiwari established a division in the U.S. in 1986 and appointed his son, Satya, as president in 2006, according to the Surya website.

Surya’s acquisition of MG+BW comes on the heels of the recent purchases of outdoor company RST Brands in September and accessories company Global Views in April.

Tiwari told Furniture Today in September that he is open to more acquisitions in the future since his goal is for Surya to become the “Berkshire-Hathaway of the industry.”