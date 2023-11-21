Times office to close for holiday By Editor | November 21, 2023 | 0 The Times office will close Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday. The office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 27, at 8:00 a.m. Happy Thanksgiving! Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Surya acquires Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams November 21, 2023 | No Comments » Business Boost Grants available November 21, 2023 | No Comments » New Peruvian restaurant opens November 21, 2023 | No Comments » Residents can apply now for Medicaid expansion November 16, 2023 | No Comments » Burning ban remains in effect November 16, 2023 | No Comments »