Burning ban ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 22

Due to recent precipitation and decreased fire danger, Steve Troxler, Commissioner of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, has rescinded the restriction on open burning for the counties of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.