Misty Ann Lackey, 46, of Hiddenite, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in Taylorsville.

Misty was born August 14, 1977, the daughter of Linda Crane Sweet and the late Charles “Butch” Wilkes.

She worked for Kincaid Furniture and was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. She loved the beach and her family. She was an excellent cook.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lillian and Monroe Crane, and her paternal grandparents, Hayes Wilkes, Sr. and Pauline W. Wilkes.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Anthony “Anky” Lackey; her daughter, Breonna Warren of Hiddenite; her granddaughter, Alicia Mejia; her sister, Tina Young of Newton; her mother-in-law, Linda Lackey; a special cousin, Elesa Bowser of Clemmons; a special aunt, Penny Tipps of Lawndale; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 3, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Zion Chapel AME Cemetery in Hiddenite. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

