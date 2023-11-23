Adkins named Christmas Parade 2023 Grand Marshal

After reviewing an excellent list of nominees, the Alexander County Christmas Parade Committee has selected Mr. Darrell Adkins as the 2023 Grand Marshal. Area residents are encouraged to attend the 76th annual parade on Saturday, December 2, at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Taylorsville to show their support for Adkins.

One Grand Marshal nomination letter reads, “Darrell has been an exemplary citizen of this county for over 50 years… what Darrell has meant to his former students, family, friends, and this county is immeasurable… having lived in Alexander County for all of his 66 years, you’ll not find a better person who loves and supports this county better than Darrell.”

A native of Alexander County, Adkins was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and baseball at Alexander Central High School. After high school graduation, he attended Appalachian State University where he attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1980.

Adkins worked in the computer industry for 16 years, followed by his long career in education and coaching in Alexander County Schools. He began teaching at East Alexander Middle School in 1996 where he also coached football, basketball, and baseball, earning five baseball championships, two football championships, and one basketball championship. He began teaching at ACHS in 2005 and also served as a football and baseball coach. From 2009-2015, Adkins served as a softball coach there, and was then named head softball coach. He led the Lady Cougars to their 10th state softball championship. In total, he earned five state championship rings at ACHS.

Over the years, Adkins volunteered for many seasons as a county recreation sports coach. He also coached travel baseball for 10 years as well as American Legion Baseball. In addition, he volunteered and worked for the Hiddenite Ruritan Club.

Adkins is an active member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He and his wife, Sharon, have been married for 42 years. They have a son, Jordan, and two daughters, Lindsey and Jamie.

Adkins was inducted into the 2023 Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame on November 20.

“Throughout the years, I have been able to do what I love – teach and coach. These experiences are so valuable to me,” said Adkins. “I never thought that I would be the Grand Marshal of our Christmas parade and I’m very appreciative of this great honor. I truly love Alexander County and our people.”

For complete details about the 76th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade, visit https://alexandercountync.gov/parade.