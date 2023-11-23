Della Jane Milam Burrow, 76, of Hiddenite, passed away on November 23, 2023, at her home after an extended illness.

Della was born April 10, 1947, in Wilkes County, to the late PJ Milam and Carrie Wyatt Milam. Della was a textile worker and of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Stanley Burrow, and a brother, Morris Milam.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Stan Burrow of Acton, California; a daughter, Cathy Burrow Moore and husband Scott of Hiddenite; a brother, Jay Lee Milam and wife Judy of Texas; two sisters, Judy Matheson of Statesville, and Debra Milam of Hickory; six grandchildren, Dalton, Joshua, Chelsea, Carmen, Alex, and Mackenzie; and four great-grandchildren, Tallen, Bella, Lane, and Abby.

A private family celebration will be held at her home at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Hospice House of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Burrow Family.