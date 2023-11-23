Jeffrey “Jeff” Glenn Hall, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born August 21, 1952, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Glenn Howard Hall and Thelma Wyatt Hall.

He was a US Army veteran who served in the Vietnam Era as an MP. He was of the Baptist faith and worked in the furniture industry. He enjoyed racing and loved his dog and his two grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Hall; sisters, Bobbie Golden and Loretta Gregory; and a son, Wesley Hall.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Melissa McCurry Hall of the home; his daughter, Miranda Hayes (Roger) of Taylorsville; his granddaughters, Ella-Grace and Savannah Hayes of Taylorsville; his sisters, Brenda Roup of Taylorsville, and Margaret Royal (Rex) of Wilkes County; special friend, Rohonda Honaker of Taylorsville; and a large number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

