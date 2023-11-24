Dorothy Ailene Stout Head, 91, of Statesville, passed away on November 24, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House after a brief illness.

Dorothy was born September 4, 1932, in Iredell County, to the late June Lee Stout and Susie Branton Stout. Dorothy was a furniture worker and of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Janie Bustle of Love Valley.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

