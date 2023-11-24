Lisa Ray Massagee, 54, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 24, 2023, at her home.

She was born January 29, 1969, in McDowell County, the daughter of the late Clyde Ray and Effie Jane Ray. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish and honor memories include her husband, David Massagee of the home; her daughter, Alicia Metcalf of the home; her sons, Gwyn Richard “Ricky” Metcalf III of Marion, Timothy Metcalf of Hickory, and Gary Metcalf of the home; her brothers, Mack Ray, Mike Ray, Leroy Ray, and Amos Ray.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Adam Vines will officiate. Burial will be in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 350 Bethel Church Road, Marion, NC 28752.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.