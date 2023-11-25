Allan Edward Sheppard, Jr., of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born September 26, 1953, in Melrose, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Allan Sheppard and Barbara Ruth (Barclay) Sheppard. After working as an electronic engineer, Allan retired to Taylorsville.

Allan is survived by his wife, Marna of Taylorsville; his daughters, Kendra Sheppard of Paxton, Massachusetts, and Michelle Sheppard of Ashland, Massachusetts; and his sister, Barbara Giroux of DeLand, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the ACLU.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

