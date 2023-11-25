Margaret Drum Bell, 72, of Statesville, passed away on November 25, 2023, at Mooresville Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

Margaret was born July 22, 1951, in South Carolina, to the late James Grover Drum and Dorothy Burgess Drum. Margaret worked at the Statesville Auto Auction and was a member of the Western Ave. Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Sean Krause of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hiddenite. Pastor Jeff Spry will officiate. The family will receive friends on November 30, 2023, 12:00-12:30 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Bell Family.