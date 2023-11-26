Larry Hardin Crawford, 72, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Amorem Hospice House in Caldwell County.

He was born to the late Ronder and Mildred Cook Crawford on Wednesday, December 27, 1950, in Avery County. During his working career, Larry worked as a diesel truck mechanic and worked at Clark Tire and Waldensian Bakeries. Mr. Crawford was a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Larry include his wife of 51 years, Jane Smith Crawford; children, Ashley Crawford, Kristi McDaris, and Natalie Borders; a sister, Shirley Lail; and a brother, Lester Crawford.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Neal Walker, Dr. Tom Walker, and Rev. Brent Dula will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

