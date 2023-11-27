Matt L. Jarrell, 27, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Matt was born January 17, 1996, in Alexander County, the son of David Jarrell and Donna Barlow.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He adored his nieces and nephews and always enjoyed being with people. He loved music, especially Mark Lowry, Guy Penrod, and the Gaither Vocal Band.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Jarrell; his maternal grandfather, Lewis Barlow; and his paternal grandfather, Karl Jarrell.

Including his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his sisters, Rebecca Davis (Jesse) of Hudson, and Sarah Bickford (Tyler) of Taylorsville; his brothers, Joshua Jarrell (Kristen) of Taylorsville, and Joe Jarrell of the home; his grandmothers, Norma Barlow of Taylorsville, and Lorene Jarrell of Churchville, Maryland; his nieces and nephews, Cayden and Hunter Jarrell, Lira and Jensen Davis, Zander Bickford, as well as another special little lady; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 2, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplin Aaron Macemore will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. To honor his favorite color, you may wear red for the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Josh and Cayden Jarrell, Jesse Davis, Tyler Bickford, Mark Barlow, and Calvin Bickford.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

