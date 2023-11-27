Mildred Gladys Queen Norton, 82, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at her home in Alexander County.

She was born to the late Stacie and Beulah Estes Queen on Sunday, November 16, 1941, in Iredell County. During her working career, Mrs. Norton worked as a sewer for AlexVale Furniture. Mildred was a member of Wayfound Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mildred include her daughters, Gail Queen Breeden and Rhonda Elliott Wallace; and a brother, Henry Queen.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Wayfound Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Wayfound Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jim Bowman and Pastor Ken Nelson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.