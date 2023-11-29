2024 candidate filing period begins Dec. 4

Candidate filing for the following 2024 state and county offices will be accepted at the Alexander County Board of Elections from Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:00 noon to Friday, December 15, at 12:00 noon. Each person seeking to become a candidate must file a notice of candidacy form and pay the filing fee with the proper board of elections.

• NC Senate District 36: $140.00

• NC House District 94: $140.00

• Alexander County Board of Commissioners: $124.45 (2 seats)

• Alexander County Board of Education: $10.00 (District 1, District 3, and District 4)

Filing fees over $50 must be paid by check, made payable to the Alexander County Board of Elections.

Candidates for federal, statewide, and judicial offices must file at the NC State Board of Elections in Raleigh.

For more information about running for office, visit the NC State Board of Elections website at https://ncsbe.gov or call the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 828-632-2990.